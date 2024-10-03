Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 3.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Chubb by 349.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after purchasing an additional 360,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB opened at $291.33 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

