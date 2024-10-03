Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 230.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock valued at $331,267,535 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $897.24 and a 200 day moving average of $846.22. The company has a market cap of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

