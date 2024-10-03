Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

