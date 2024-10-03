Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

