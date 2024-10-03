Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.12.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

