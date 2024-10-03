Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,035,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

