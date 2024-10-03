Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,552,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,950,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $303.82 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

