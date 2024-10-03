Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 652 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.14 and its 200 day moving average is $355.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $411.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.