Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average is $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

