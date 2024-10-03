ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Hits $1.04

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $92.49 million and $612,204.99 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,897,865 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.09590145 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $760,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

