Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

