The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,102 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

