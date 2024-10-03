Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,383,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $148,351,000 after purchasing an additional 194,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Comcast by 3,318.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 603,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 585,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

