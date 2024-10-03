Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.49 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

