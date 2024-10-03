Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 241,386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 271,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 269,359 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

