Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,081,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,452,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Amgen by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

