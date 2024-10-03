UniBot Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00008978 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $1.12 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.73062575 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,204,367.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

