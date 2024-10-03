PLANET (PLANET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.09 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PLANET has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. PLANET has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $351,736.08 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET was first traded on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000485 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $432,488.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

