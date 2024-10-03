Tellor Price Hits $59.30 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Tellor has a market capitalization of $155.27 million and $28.34 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $59.30 or 0.00097299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,684,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,618,500 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

