Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

