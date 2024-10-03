Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declares $0.78 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7811 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.