TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $493.19 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $493.19 million and approximately $37.84 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

