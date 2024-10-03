Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 3rd (AAPL, AMD, BIIB, EVGO, GTLS, GWRE, IBM, LLY, LOVE, PLUG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $234.00 to $202.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $146.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $1,025.00 target price on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.20 to $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $72.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

