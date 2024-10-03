Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 3rd (AAPL, AMD, BIIB, EVGO, GTLS, GWRE, IBM, LLY, LOVE, PLUG)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $234.00 to $202.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $146.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $1,025.00 target price on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.20 to $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $72.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.