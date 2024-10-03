Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $385.46 million and $11.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.52 or 0.03858613 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040544 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007593 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010735 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013084 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007128 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,866,223 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,166,223 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Beldex
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.
