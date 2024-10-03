Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $385.46 million and $11.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.52 or 0.03858613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,866,223 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,166,223 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

