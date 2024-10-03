Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $537,746.88 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

