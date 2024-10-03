Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 57,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

