Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 57,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.37.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
