Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.