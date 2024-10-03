Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3822446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

