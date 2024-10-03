Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 195238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of £6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -892.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25.

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

