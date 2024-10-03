abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.96

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.96 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.96), with a volume of 158464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.94).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.01.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

