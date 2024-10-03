Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 3.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.62 and last traded at $165.18. Approximately 12,023,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,391,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $262.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

