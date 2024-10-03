Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Down 5.3%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 11,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 31,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $689,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

