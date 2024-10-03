Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 3.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 216,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 900,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 90.51%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

