Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 34.6%

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) were down 34.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 912,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,295% from the average daily volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Trading Down 18.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £888,850.00, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

