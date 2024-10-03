McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $5.79 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

