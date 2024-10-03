M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

