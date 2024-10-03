The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 291,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,565 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.