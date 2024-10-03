Nano Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.43 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00524379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00233816 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00072521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

