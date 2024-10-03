Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $398.78 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,700,719,513 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.