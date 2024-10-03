Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $91.05 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $91.05 million and approximately $43.96 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00787764 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $86,915,394.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.