Ripio Credit Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,256.42 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,256.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,909.78 or 0.99946988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00157326 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,378.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

