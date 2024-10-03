Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $141.56 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.61 or 0.00040387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $141.56 million and $54.11 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,751,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,751,423.0493648. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.53634711 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $42,899,414.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars.

