Coinmetro Token Price Tops $0.0475 on Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $199,787.86 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,213,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,213,262.55 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04784112 USD and is up 9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $156,982.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

