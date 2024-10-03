Mantle (MNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.42 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $99.42 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.57829718 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $97,462,755.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

