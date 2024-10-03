First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 101 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

