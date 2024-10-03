Doliver Advisors LP Sells 250 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

