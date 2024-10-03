First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

