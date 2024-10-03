Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Corning by 10,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

GLW stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.