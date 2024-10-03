Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MU stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

