Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $14,347,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.10.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

